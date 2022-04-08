













Brno’s Days of Polish Culture festival will go ahead for the 12th time this year. Its origins come from the celebration of 45 years of partnership between Brno and Poznań in 2011. This year marks the 56th anniversary of cooperation between Brno and Poznań. Photo credit: Sefora S.

Brno, 8 April (BD) – The festival will include activities from the “Gateway of Languages Open 2022 – Teacher of Nations” program, implemented with the financial support of the Czech-Polish Forum of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The original intention of the organisers of the event – the Jiří Mahen Library and the City of Brno – was to introduce the twin city of Poznań and to acquaint the citizens of both cities with the ongoing cooperation. Nowadays, the festival has expanded to present Polish culture in general, including contemporary Polish authors, music, cinema and gastronomy.

The partnership agreement between Brno and Poznań in the fields of culture, tourism and municipal economy was signed in September 1966, and subsequently extended in May 1989 to include the economic field and the exchange of professionals, especially in the context of university education. Close links have also been established between the institutions of both cities, in particular between the Jiří Mahen Library in Brno and the Raczyński Library in Poznań, which have jointly implemented several successful projects.More information about the cooperation between Brno and Poznań can be found on the City of Brno website, in the International Relations section.

Trending Česká Spořitelna To Build More Affordable Housing In Cooperation With City of Brno