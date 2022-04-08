













A major project for hydrogen mobility research is being set up in the Czech Republic, involving 16 research organisations and strategic companies across disciplines. The National Hydrogen Mobility Centre will, among other things, support research, development and innovation in hydrogen technologies and contribute to the creation of a hydrogen mobility transport infrastructure.

Brno, April 8 (BD) – In addition to the City of Brno’s waste management company, SAKO Brno, the founding members of the centre include four universities (Brno University of Technology, Prague’s CTU, the University of Mining, and the University of West Bohemia), international petrochemical corporations such as Orlen and Air Products, commercial vehicle manufacturer Zebra, ADAST engineering, energy experts from EGÚ Brno and other companies.

“We have been offered to become a founding member of this project, which is supported and co-financed by the European Union,” said Filip Leder, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAKO Brno. “As SAKO Brno will be testing alternative mobility options for its fleet this year, we consider our involvement in the National Hydrogen Mobility Centre to be beneficial. In addition to the grant project, we will support our activities with at least CZK 6 million.”

The project will run for six years. Ten research teams will be set up to investigate the use of hydrogen in mobility. “We expect that SAKO Brno will be actively involved in the thematic area, which will investigate methodological procedures for a comprehensive island solution for hydrogen transport infrastructure and building hydrogen infrastructure for mobility,” added Leder.

SAKO Brno’s activities in the field of hydrogen mobility research fit into the “Green future #2030” initiative, a set of energy and environmental projects which aim to make Brno CO2 neutral, energy self-sufficient and independent of fossil energy sources by the end of 2030 at the latest. Green future envisages the efficient use of solar energy and hydrogen in the city’s distribution system and the complete transition of urban transport to renewable fuels.

“We want the hydrogen electrolyzer to produce hydrogen using electricity from the city’s rooftop solar power plant and power the city’s automobile transport, which will become emission-free, electric or hydrogen-powered within ten years,” said Petr Hladík, 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno.