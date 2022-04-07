Drunk Man On Tram Had Almost Six Per Mille Blood Alcohol Content
13
At the tram loop in Pisárky on Tuesday afternoon, a tram driver asked passengers to remove a man from the tram who was clearly under the influence of alcohol. The man was unable to stay on his feet for even a moment without significant support from both sides, and as soon as he was removed from the tram, he laid down on the ground. Photo credit: mpb.cz
Brno, 7 April (BD) – After a phone call to 156, the police arrived at the scene. Although the man didn’t notice their presence at all when they sat him down, he managed to take a breathalyser test, recording an extreme value of 5.83 per mille, almost double the amount required for alcohol poisoning. The 46-year-old was handed over to paramedics by police and an ambulance took him to hospital.https://brnodaily.com/2022/04/07/brno/drunk-man-on-tram-had-almost-six-per-mille-blood-alcohol-content/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/MP_Brno_cestujici_583promile.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/MP_Brno_cestujici_583promile-150x113.jpgBrnoNewsAlcohol,Brno,News,TramAt the tram loop in Pisárky on Tuesday afternoon, a tram driver asked passengers to remove a man from the tram who was clearly under the influence of alcohol. The man was unable to stay on his feet for even a moment without significant support from both sides, and...Juris DukaJuris Dukadukajuris@gmail.comAuthorBrno Daily