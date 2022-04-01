













The Czech Government is reducing discounts on public transport for young people and senior citizens from today. Fare prices for children aged 10-15 and senior citizens aged 65 to 70 will be adjusted. Photo credit: KB / BD

Brno, 1 April (BD) – The newly applied fare changes will mainly affect children, students and seniors. With the fare discounts implemented by the previous government, many of them have been taking trains and buses for a few crowns, but discounts will now be reduced and fares will return to around half the price from four years ago.

“In principle, we can say that discounts are returning to historical levels,” said Květoslav Havlík, spokesman for Kordis South Moravia. “The prices are changing for four groups of passengers – children up to 15 years of age, young people up to 18 years of age, students up to 26 years of age and people over 65 years of age who travel outside Brno or from outside Brno. Fares for adults remain unchanged.”

Brno’s public transport has different discount rules. Youth and students in Brno already had a 50 percent discount, so there will be no changes. Free transport around the city for pensioners over 70 years old will also remain in place. However, new fares will affect children aged 10-15 and seniors, whose fares will go up by 25%.

“Passengers can use prepaid tickets until the end of their valid period. So if they bought an annual season ticket in January this year, it is valid until January next year and they do not need to change it. Only tickets purchased from 1 April onwards will be more expensive,” said Hana Tomaštíková, a spokeswoman for the Brno Transport Company.