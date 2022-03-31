













Over 60 Brno police officers donated blood for the first time today at the Transfusion and Tissue Department of the Brno University Hospital. Photo credit: policie.cz

Brno, March 31 (BD) – Police recruits enrolled in the basic police training course in Brno, together with more experienced colleagues from the South Moravian Police, took part in the traditional police blood donation drive, which aims to recruit more suitable blood donors to regularly donate blood and thus help save human lives.

The event also took place last week at Breclav Hospital, where 28 police officers and civil servants donated blood and blood derivatives. Similar events are planned in Znojmo and other towns in South Moravia.

All donors were rewarded with a practical gift from the Interior Ministry’s Health Insurance Company, which has been a long-term partner of the donation drive.