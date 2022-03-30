













The event will be held next Tuesday, 5 April, in the atrium of the faculty building, and is intended as the first in a series of English-friendly debates featuring experts from the faculty staff. Photo credit: Tomáš Hájek.

Brno, 30 March (BD) – Masaryk University’s Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS) is to launch a series of English-language public debates with a discussion of the current situation in Ukraine. The event will take place next Tuesday, 5 April, at 16:30, in the atrium of the faculty building.

The debate will feature contributions from Petra Kuchyňková, Vladan Hodulák, Jan Osička and Zinaida Bechná from the faculty’s Department of International Relations and European Politics, who will discuss the conflict in the context of International Relations, Economics and Energy Security. The experts will provide their perspectives on the current situation, and also take questions from the audience.

This event follows a Czech-language public debate held on the same topic on 2 March. FSS is planning to run more events in English on other topics in the future.

Admission is free, and is open to the general public. Registration is not required. The FSS YouTube page will carry a live broadcast of the event, and subsequently a recording. For more information, see the event’s Facebook page.