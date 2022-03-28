













The first inspections of one of the three reservoirs on Žlutý kopec took place in July 2020. Now reconstruction is planned of the entire area, which will cost almost CZK 133 million and provide gradual access to all three underground reservoirs. The construction has already received planning permission, and the city has now signed a deal with the selected contractor. Photo credit: Jiří Oliva

Brno, 28 March (BD) – “The project is moving forward by leaps and bounds,” said the mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková (ODS). “A year ago we selected a designer, architect David Prudík, and today we are handing over the construction site to the contractor. The first two reservoirs, marked as 1 and 2, will be open to visitors this autumn. If funds are available, the complete complex with all facilities for visitors could open next year.”

The work will include significant alterations to the existing spaces to create an accessible public tourist attraction, protecting the existing structures. Other planned works include a new water supply connection, including on-site water distribution, a new low-voltage power connection, the strengthening of supporting walls, repair of damaged surfaces, and reconstruction of the above-ground parts of the reservoirs.

“We wanted to preserve the unique, mysterious atmosphere of the underground space as much as possible, so we chose a very sensitive approach to this monument,” said Jiří Oliva (CSSD), 3rd Deputy Mayor of Brno. “At first it seemed practically impossible to meet the requirements of the monument authorities, which logically required as few alterations to the monument as possible, and firefighters, who of course repeatedly pointed out the fire safety requirements which must be met. The most difficult was to find a technical solution to the entrances, because each of the buildings must have at least two due to safety standards. Furthermore, we had to take into account our intention to allow regular visitor traffic, but also to host smaller cultural events and provide a location for filming, which Hollywood filmmakers have already shown interest in. I am glad that all requirements have been resolved, so the city gets a new and very attractive tourist destination. I am convinced that in terms of attractiveness, these underground domes will rank alongside such attractions as Villa Tugendhat or Špilberk Castle.” A new city park will be created above the reservoirs, which will be open to the public at least during the day.

“We want the reservoirs to be accessible to citizens as soon as possible, which is why the implementation of the contract is announced over two stages,” said David Grund (ODS), Brno City Councillor for investment. “In the first, which is now beginning, reservoirs number 1 and 2 will be reconstructed. According to the contract, this stage is to be completed within five months. Construction work on the third reservoir will then take place while the first two are in operation. Work on this second stage will start at the request of the city, the deadline for completion will be 12 months from this step. “