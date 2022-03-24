













At a meeting on 23 March, Brno councillors approved an agreement that will enable the municipal company SAKO Brno to continue preparations for the installation of a photovoltaic power plant on the roof of the Věstonická Home for the Elderly. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, 24 March (BD) – “The municipal company SAKO Brno has applied for the conclusion of a future lease agreement so that the construction proceedings can be initiated and the requirements for subsidies from European funds can be met. After providing the subsidy, we will install a 300 MWp photovoltaic power plant with an output of 300 MWp on the roof of the Věstonická Home for the Elderly,” said Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno.

“This is the largest project of the city’s photovoltaic power plant. With its output and installed area, it is nine times larger than our recent installation at Vojtova,” added Filip Leder, Chairman of the Board of SAKO Brno .

The first 88 photovoltaic panels were installed on townhouses at Vojtova 7 and 9 in December last year, with further plans for installations on 25 kindergartens, 20 primary schools and 5 office buildings.

The municipal photovoltaic power plant project will be one of the most important tools for reducing CO2 emissions in the Brno area. The city aims to equip about 500 roofs with photovoltaic panels in the next five years, which could produce 43 GWh of electricity per year, saving 36,000 tonnes of CO2.

SAKO expects to place just over 600 panels on the roof of the Věstonická facility, which could save around 120 tons of CO2 equivalent per year. As for further plans for other homes for the elderly, the company plans to lay photovoltaic panels on the roof of DS Vychodilova, and is starting project preparation for DS Koniklecová and a feasibility assessment for DS Kociánka.