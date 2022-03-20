













Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s most popular opera is coming to the Janáček Theater. The new production of The Magic Flute will be the first opera directed by Miroslav Krobot, an outstanding actor and director working at the Dejvice Theater in Prague. Photo credit: Marek Olbrzymek.

Brno, 20 March (BD) – Miroslav Krobot has already worked on a successful production of The Magic Flute at the Dejvice Theatre. This time he added his own unique touch to the grand opera, setting The Magic Flute in the fantasy genre. This is reflected in the story, the set and the costumes, which refer to many works of pop culture.

Now Brno audiences will have the opportunity to see Krobot’s unconventional treatment of Tamino, Pamina, Queen of the Night and the famous Papageno for themselves.

The Opera premieres on 13 April. For more information, including other dates and tickets, see https://www.ndbrno.cz/opera/kouzelna-fletna/