  • 10
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

On Thursday, the Czech Senate approved a bill proposed by Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Marian Jurecka (KDU-CSL) that will, among other things, make it easier to employ Ukrainian refugees. Photo credit: Senate meeting on March 17 / Czech Senate archive.

Czech Republic, March 18 (BD) – “Foreigners with temporary protection are granted the same rights and obligations as foreigners with a permanent residence permit,” said Minister of Agriculture Zdeněk Nekula (KDU-ČSL), who represented party leader and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Marian Jurečka, as quoted by the Czech news website Novinky.cz.

“These people will thus be able to use a wider portfolio of employment services in order to find a job in the labor market, so they will be able to become job seekers,” said Nekula.

President Milos Zeman signed the bill on Thursday.

“Senators today approved a bill proposed by Marian Jurecka, which will facilitate the employment of refugees from Ukraine and will open the door for them to receive a humanitarian benefit of CZK 5,000. Payment transfers could start on Monday,” said the Ministry of Labour on social media on Thursday afternoon.

Top stories in your mailbox every morning.

Farewell To Paper Šalinakartas! DPMB To Use Electronic Tickets Only From January
Trending
Farewell To Paper Šalinakartas! DPMB To Use Electronic Tickets Only From January

https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/30250_8d1ec111c42200514f25fe4157708ae5_big.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/30250_8d1ec111c42200514f25fe4157708ae5_big-150x100.jpgBD StaffCzech Republic / WorldCzech Republic,News,Refugee,UkraineOn Thursday, the Czech Senate approved a bill proposed by Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Marian Jurecka (KDU-CSL) that will, among other things, make it easier to employ Ukrainian refugees. Photo credit: Senate meeting on March 17 / Czech Senate archive.Czech Republic, March 18 (BD) - 'Foreigners with...English News and Events in Brno