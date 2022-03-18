New Bill Simplifies Process of Employing Ukrainian Refugees
On Thursday, the Czech Senate approved a bill proposed by Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Marian Jurecka (KDU-CSL) that will, among other things, make it easier to employ Ukrainian refugees. Photo credit: Senate meeting on March 17 / Czech Senate archive.
Czech Republic, March 18 (BD) – “Foreigners with temporary protection are granted the same rights and obligations as foreigners with a permanent residence permit,” said Minister of Agriculture Zdeněk Nekula (KDU-ČSL), who represented party leader and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Marian Jurečka, as quoted by the Czech news website Novinky.cz.
“These people will thus be able to use a wider portfolio of employment services in order to find a job in the labor market, so they will be able to become job seekers,” said Nekula.
President Milos Zeman signed the bill on Thursday.
"Senators today approved a bill proposed by Marian Jurecka, which will facilitate the employment of refugees from Ukraine and will open the door for them to receive a humanitarian benefit of CZK 5,000. Payment transfers could start on Monday," said the Ministry of Labour on social media on Thursday afternoon.