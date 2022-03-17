













This weekend, the Mint Market is returning to Brno. Czech designers and creators will offer a wide variety of products, with sustainable fashion, zero-waste products, organic cosmetics, and much more. Photo credit: MINT Market

Brno, March 16 (BD) – Mint Market returns to Brno this weekend, 18-19 March, with more than 100 stands selling original fashion, design and accessories on Friday and Saturday in Brno Trznice. As always, entry is free and accessible.

Mint Market is the idea of a group who have been running events for over 10 years, and have organised markets in dozens of cities across the country – over 50 of them in Brno alone. The markets are especially designed to bring a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

Local and independent creators will offer their design products, sustainable fashion, zero-waste products, organic cosmetics, stationery, home accessories, handbags, belts, shoes, children’s clothing, earrings, jewellery and thousands of other original products. DJ Marthy will also be on hand to ensure a positive and lively atmosphere.

Organic cosmetics, clothing for small and large, jewellery made of metal, paper, wood or plastic, handbags of various sizes and shapes, handmade candles, macramé or dream catchers, delicacies and much more products will be in display at the MINT Market. Photo credit: MINT Market

The organisers are expressing their support for the people of Ukraine by offering a booth to the non-profit organisation Lemniskáta on the 2nd floor, accepting donations of material aid (everything except clothes), which will be handed over to the Brno for Ukraine initiative after the event for distribution. To assist financially, visitors can also buy products from the designers at the same stand, with all proceeds going to People in Need.