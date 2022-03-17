













Brno Zoo is organizing the traditional Spring Festival on Saturday 19 March. After two years when the zoo was closed during this period, visitors can take part in a competitive knowledge trail, guided feeding of yellow-armed tamarins, red pandas and kata lemurs, as well as children’s creative workshops. Photo credit: Brno Zoo

Brno, March 17 (BD) – The traditional Spring Festival organized by Brno Zoo is finally to return after two years of being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For families with children, face painting will take place in the garden area, and there will also be virtual reality demonstrations in the African School.

At 12pm, a lecture on the conservation of hoopoes in South Moravia will begin in the small hall of the Administration Building. This project was supported by Norway through the Norway Grants.

At 2pm, a thematic programme will begin on the stage at the Children’s Zoo, where the singer Sara Nová will perform and small prizes will be awarded to the winners of the competition trail. “We are also ready for families with children from Ukraine, for whom the competition trail will be translated into Ukrainian,” said Brno Zoo spokeswoman Monika Brindzáková.

Spring will also be celebrated at the zoo’s Hlídka Centre for Environmental Education. On Friday, 25 March, from 3pm to 6pm, an event for children and adults will take place in the park below Špilberk with the theme of spring changes in nature. Nature Awakening will offer a range of physical and creative activities. Children will sow their own plants and make an ornamental pot together with their parents.

Advertisement

Spring is also marked by new cubs at Mniší hora. “Children can look forward to two baby yellow-footed kangaroos, which left their mother’s pouch for the first time in recent days. There is a baby bristle armadillo in the Exotarium and we also have new additions such as Indian taipans. Carnivore lovers will certainly be pleasantly surprised by the growth of the male leopard cubs born last June,” added Brindzáková. The garden is open from 9am to 5pm throughout March. Photo credit: Brno Zoo