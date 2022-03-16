













On 15 March, Petr Fiala, the Czech Prime Minister, visited Kiev along with the Prime Ministers of Poland and Slovenia, as representatives of the European Council. Photo credit: Petr Fiala via Twittter

Czech Republic, March 16 (BD) – Yesterday, the Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, along with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński, and Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Janša, visited Kiev as representatives of the European Council to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky and Prime Minister Shmyhal.

The international community was also informed about this visit via the UN.

This visit was organised in consultation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The aim was to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence.

During the visit, the group also presented a broad package of support for Ukraine and its citizens.