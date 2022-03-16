













Since 4 March, a Furniture Bank has been operating in Hall G1 of the Brno Exhibition Centre. It is open every day, including Saturdays and Sundays, from 12pm to 6pm, accepting donations of furniture directly through the fourth door. The furniture repository is operated by staff from Brno City Council and the municipal company SAKO.Photo credit: Coline B. / Brno Daily

Brno, March 16 (BD) – A few days after the Furniture Bank was opened, interest is still strong and solidarity is still visible, as Brno residents are still donating large amounts of furniture, intended for families who have fled the war in Ukraine and have been accommodated in Brno or its surroundings. The accommodation is often not equipped at all or only partially equipped.

“About 250 cars come to the furniture store every day. People are also bringing small pieces of furniture by public transport; about 30 people a day use this route. Every day, hundreds of pieces of furniture are added to the collection,” said Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), first deputy mayor of Brno.

Pavilion G1 of the Brno Exhibition Centre has been filled with furniture. Hundreds of functional and well-preserved pieces of furniture are being donated every day, including well-preserved beds, wardrobes, tables and chairs, as well as household appliances such as washing machines or refrigerators. However, the need is now turning more to mattresses and cots.

“There is a great interest in small appliances and electronics, refrigerators and washing machines, beds and prams. Currently there is a shortage of mattresses and cots in particular. However, all furniture must be donated in a preserved and fully functional condition,” said Hladík.

The goods most in demand are bedding (box springs, mattresses, blankets, pillows), pushchairs, and basic household appliances. Photo credit : Coline B. / Brno Daily

“The furniture filled the entire Pavilion G1,” said Hladík. “On the one hand, people keep bringing it, and on the other hand, it is taken either directly by Ukrainian families or by the people who host them. In both cases, they have to present the necessary documents. Ukrainian citizens have to present a passport, while landlords have to present a certificate that they are providing accommodation for refugees.”

Upon arrival, the goods are immediately sorted and categorized by the staff, who are partly volunteers. Photo credit : Coline B. / Brno Daily