













The South Moravian Center for Foreigners will launch its first free Czech language course for Ukrainian children on Monday 14 March 2022. The course is for children between 11 and 15 years of age and it will be led by qualified teacher Zuzana Šalplachtová. Lessons will last two hours, taking place at least twice a week until the end of June. The children will mainly learn basic Czech words and phrases through playing games and will also be introduced to Czech culture. Photo credit: Center for Foreigners JMK

Brno, 13 March (BD) – The Center will also launch four Czech language courses for adults starting on 21 March 2022. Two courses will be intensive (nine hours a week) and two courses will be regular (four hours of classes per week). At the end of the course the students will participate in an assessment test on the CEFR A1 level.

The Center will also open courses for children of younger school age (6-10 years) and for teenagers (15-18 years). All of the courses are free and intended only for those Ukrainian citizens who had to leave their country because of the war. The courses are in high demand. Photo credit: Center for Foreigners JMK

The JMK Center for Foreigners organises Czech language courses with experienced and specialised teachers, but is also currently gathering volunteers who could teach Czech individually or to smaller groups. The Center will guarantee their methodological format and supervision. Volunteers can sign up here.