Brno, March 12 (BD) – Secret Linen Store used Google search data to find out what the most common search terms were for the meaning of dreams in over 180 countries, across over 390 dream subjects. The research revealed that dreaming about dogs is the most common around the world, followed by dreams involving being pregnant, and snakes.

Molly Freshwater, co-founder of Secret Linen Store commented: “As the last couple of years might have felt more nightmare-inducing than a calm backdrop for a good night’s sleep, we were keen to see how this might have impacted what we’re dreaming about around the world. It’s interesting to see that dreams actually do differ depending on where you live, but also comforting to know you’re not alone when it comes to dreaming about snakes or ex-partners.”

In fact, on each continent people dream about very different things. In Europe, most people dream about being pregnant, while in North and Central America people dream about cheating, and in Asia and Africa people mostly dream about dogs. Credit: Secret Linen

The Secret Linen Store attempted to find an explanation behind those dreams, and apparently dreaming about dogs is related to themes of loyalty and protection regarding our relationships. Meanwhile, dreaming about being pregnant is often linked with experiencing something new in your life, and could be a hint that you are growing as a person.