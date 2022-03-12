













A charity concert to help children from Ukraine from Brno’s partner cities of Kharkiv and the Lviv region will take place on Wednesday 16 March 2022 at 4pm on Brno’s namesti Svobody. The organisers are the South Moravian Region and the City of Brno. Photo credit: AC / Brno Daily

Brno, March 12 (BD) – David Koller, Tomáš Klus, Emma Smetana, Kapitán Demo, Mucha, DJ Messer and Tom Holič will play at the event without any fee. The presenter will be Adéla Elbl. During the concert, visitors will be able to send donations via QR code to the Charity of the Czech Republic’s collection account, and there will also be two cash boxes on site.

“The concert has two levels. Everyone who comes will show that we stand and will continue to stand for Ukraine. And at the same time, we want to help the most vulnerable who have been affected by the barbaric aggression and war. All the money raised will go to help Ukrainian children,” said South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich.

All proceeds from the event will go to help children in Brno’s partner city and region in Ukraine – Kharkiv and the Lviv region.

“It is not easy to get so many music stars on one stage in such a short time. I hope that the attendance and especially the amount raised will match it. After the experience of last week’s benefit concert organized by the Brno Municipal Theatre, we want to add another box, because one was almost not enough, and we are also increasing the amount that can be sent via QR code from 100 crowns to 300 crowns,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková.