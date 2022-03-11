  • 26
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

On 9 March, the government approved changes to the mask mandate following a proposal from Health Minister Vlastimil Válek (TOP09). From 14 March, respirators will only be mandatory in medical facilities, social facilities and public transport (including taxis). Photo credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, 11 March  (BD) – The changes are being made due to the positive development of the epidemiological situation in the Czech Republic.

Top stories in your mailbox every morning.

https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/top-view-blue-surgical-masks-with-copy-space-1024x576.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/top-view-blue-surgical-masks-with-copy-space-150x84.jpgJuris DukaCzech Republic / WorldCoronavirus,Covid-19,Czech Republic,Health,NewsOn 9 March, the government approved changes to the mask mandate following a proposal from Health Minister Vlastimil Válek (TOP09). From 14 March, respirators will only be mandatory in medical facilities, social facilities and public transport (including taxis). Photo credit: FreepikCzech Republic, 11 March  (BD) – The changes are...English News and Events in Brno
Advertisement