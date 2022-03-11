In Brief: Changes To Mask Mandate Starting On March 14th
26
On 9 March, the government approved changes to the mask mandate following a proposal from Health Minister Vlastimil Válek (TOP09). From 14 March, respirators will only be mandatory in medical facilities, social facilities and public transport (including taxis). Photo credit: Freepik
Czech Republic, 11 March (BD) – The changes are being made due to the positive development of the epidemiological situation in the Czech Republic.https://brnodaily.com/2022/03/11/news/in-brief-changes-to-mask-mandate-starting-on-march-14th/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/top-view-blue-surgical-masks-with-copy-space-1024x576.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/top-view-blue-surgical-masks-with-copy-space-150x84.jpgCzech Republic / WorldCoronavirus,Covid-19,Czech Republic,Health,NewsOn 9 March, the government approved changes to the mask mandate following a proposal from Health Minister Vlastimil Válek (TOP09). From 14 March, respirators will only be mandatory in medical facilities, social facilities and public transport (including taxis). Photo credit: FreepikCzech Republic, 11 March (BD) – The changes are...Juris DukaJuris Dukadukajuris@gmail.comAuthorBrno Daily