













A charity event was held on 7 March by students and teachers of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Brno University of Technology to express their support for Ukraine, raising a total of CZK 205,800. Photo credit: FAVU

Brno, March 11 (BD) – Representatives of the student and academic community of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Brno University of Technology have expressed their support for Ukrainians by organizing a charity auction at the Brno House of Arts.

During this event, artwork by students and teachers of the school was sold, with all the benefits donated in their entirety to humanitarian support for Ukraine.

The new owners of these artworks can decide to which of the four selected organisations (People in Need, Czech Red Cross, ADRA, UNICEF) they would like to donate their money.

Thanks to the auction, CZK 205,800 was raised to help Ukraine. Photo credit: FAVU

During this event, 35 artworks were sold. The most expensive piece was a painting themed around the Ukrainian flag by Patricia Fexová, who teaches at the Faculty of Fine Arts. A private collector paid CZK 60,000 for it.