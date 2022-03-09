













Yesterday, 8 March, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the feminist collective SdruŽeny organized a night march. Photo credit: Coline B. / Brno Daily

Brno, March 9 (BD) – This is the fifth year that SdruŽeny has organized a demonstration for International Women’s Day, but this year with a new concept. The idea of ​​a night march was to symbolically break down the dangers of the darkness and to raise awareness of the feeling of insecurity that women can feel in public spaces at night. “That is what must change (…), going through the night without fear therefore serves as a metaphor for the state of our human rights,” said the organizers.

The procession met at 8pm on Dominikanske namesti, and marched through the night to the square in front of Janáček Theater. The participants, equipped with flashlights and lanterns, stopped several times to listen to speeches around the theme of non-violence and feminism, from many speakers invited by the organizers.