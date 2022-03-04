In Brief: Historical Tram To Run This Saturday For One Day Only To Raise Money For Ukraine
Tomorrow, Saturday 4 March, a special tram will run from 10am to 6pm to raise money for Ukraine. Illustrative photo: KB / Brno Daily
Brno, March 4 (BD) – On Saturday, 5 March 2022, from 10am to 6pm, a special line of historic trams will be operating on the route Malinovského náměstí – Česká – Náměstí Svobody – Hlavní nádraží – Nové sady smyčka. The trams will run all day at an interval of 20 minutes.
The fare is voluntary, though the recommended amount is 100 CZK per person per ride. All funds raised will be donated to the humanitarian aid fund of the Diocesan Charity of Brno.