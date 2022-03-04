













Brno will illuminate more than 30 new garlands, which will adorn five streets in the city centre. The garlands should replace the current decorations by the end of this year. Photo credit: Visualove

Brno, March 4 (BD) – The competition to design new decorative garlands for the centre of Brno has a winner. The expert jury selected the design by the Visualove studio as the best. The new lighting could be installed in five streets of the city centre this year.

Advertisement

“Visualove’s proposal was selected as the best. I appreciate that this proposal best embodies the identity of Brno,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková (ODS). Photo credit: Visualove