













No more Czech beer in Russia. Because of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the major Czech beer producers are refusing to supply the Russian market, according to reports in Czech and foreign media. Photo credit: AC / Brno Daily.

Czech Republic, March 3 (BD) -Three of the four largest brewers in the Czech Republic: Plzeňský Prazdroj, Pivovary Staropramen and Budweiser Budvar, have announced that they are suspending beer exports to Russia. Heineken, the third largest Czech beer producer, has not yet issued any official statement, according to Czech Forbes.

The brewers are following the example of other international brands by halting distribution to Russia. This morning, the Swedish furniture store IKEA became another of the latest companies to take the same step.