













Katarína and Jiří Duchoň are organising a charity concert on 4 March to raise money for the Charity for Ukraine collection. Photo credit: Jiří Duchoň

Brno, March 3 (BD) – On Friday, 4 March, Kinokavárna on Námesti SNP in Černá Pole is hosting a charity concert at 7pm, to raise money for Ukraine. The event is organised under the initiative of a couple, Katarína and Jiří Duchoň, and is now under the auspices of the Brno-North District and in cooperation with the Diocesan Charity of Brno.

Performers will include Ivana Vaňková, soloist of the Brno Municipal Theatre, the Gaudeamus choir, pianist Sára Medková and students of the Brno Conservatory and JAMU. The programme also includes works by Ukrainian composers, and some of the performers are from Ukraine.

All profits from the voluntary entrance fee will go to the Charity for Ukraine collection.