













As part of efforts to help people fleeing war-torn Ukraine, Brno councillors today approved a lease agreement with the company that owns the Myslivna hotel. As a result, up to 250 refugees will find a roof over their heads. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, 3 March (BD) – “Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have been intensively addressing issues related to the arrival of people fleeing war zones,” said the mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “Facilities which are able to accommodate a larger number of people are now the most suitable for emergency temporary housing. We have been negotiating with the owners of the Myslivna Hotel since the weekend about the possibility of using this facility to accommodate people from Ukraine. At today’s meeting of the Brno City Council, we formally approved the lease agreement, from now until the end of April this year.”

Sixty people, mainly mothers with children, are already being accommodated in the hotel. The advantage of the hotel is that meals and laundry are provided. The monthly rent for the use of the hotel totals a maximum of CZK 1 million (without VAT). Meals will be invoiced separately, according to the number of people accommodated.

“We are now negotiating who will be accommodated in the hotel, in cooperation with the Department of Social Welfare. Of course, all newcomers will go through the admission process at the Brno Exhibition Center, where we will take care of everything they need,” added Vaňková.

