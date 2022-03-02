













Support for war-torn Ukraine continues in Brno through the collection of material aid, specifically sleeping bags, blankets and mats. These things are urgently needed in Lviv, Western Ukraine. Thanks to cooperation with SAKO Brno, it is already possible to donate the items most needed in Ukraine. Photo credit: Z. Obalilova, Brno City Municipality.

Brno, 2 March (BD) – “Since Thursday, I have seen a huge amount of solidarity and the desire of the people of Brno to help Ukraine and its brave people. From Monday, you can also participate in material assistance. We are collecting sleeping bags, blankets and mats, which you can hand in at selected waste collection centres,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “Thanks to communication with Lviv, we have accurate information about what they currently need. Therefore, please do not bring anything other than sleeping bags, blankets and mats. Unfortunately, we do not currently have the capacity to store additional material.” She added that they are also negotiating a partnership with the western Ukrainian city.

The Office of Marketing and Tourism will also provide more than 100 blankets with the Brno logo from the stocks of the Brno e-shop.

“This initiative is possible thanks to cooperation with SAKO Brno,” added Petr Hladík, First Deputy Mayor of Brno. “Sleeping bags, blankets and mats will be placed in special RENAB containers in collection yards. This avoids further reloading and makes the entire delivery easier to handle. Subsequently, the cargo will leave for the border, from where it will be transported directly to Lviv.”

List of waste collection centres:

SSO Veveří: Tue – Sat 9–13, 14–18

SSO Hapalova: Mon – Sun 9–13, 14–18

SSO Okružní: Mon 13–18; Tue – Fri 9–13, 14–18; Sat – Sun 9–12, 13–17

SSO Dusíkova: Mon 14–18; Tue – Fri 9–13, 14–18; Sat 8–12

SSO Ukrajinská: Tue – Sat 9–13, 14–18

SSO Sochorova: Mon 13–18; Tue – Fri 9–13, 14–18; Sat – Sun 9–12, 13–17

You can find a map of collection centres here. Please note that this collection is meant ONLY for sleeping bags, blankets and sleeping pads.

Photo credit: Z. Obalilova, Brno City Municipality.