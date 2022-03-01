













The regular siren test, which is always held on the first Wednesday of the month, will be cancelled in March due to the crisis in Ukraine. Photo credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, March 1st (BD) – On 2 March 2022, the regular siren test will be cancelled, following a decision by the Director General of the Czech Fire and Rescue Service.

The reason for this is to prevent unwanted panic among the population, including Ukrainian citizens seeking safety in the Czech Republic.

“Currently, 200,000 Ukrainian citizens live in the Czech Republic. Others are escaping Putin’s aggression,” said Vít Rakušan (STAN), Czech Minister of Interior. “We do not want to remind them of the horrors which made them leave their homes. Therefore, I consider the decision of the Czech Fire and Rescue Service to cancel the regular testing of sirens to be logical and correct.”

This is not the first time the siren test has been cancelled. This also happened during the floods of 2009 and 2013, during a presidential visit in 2010, and in April, May and November 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.