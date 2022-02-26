













Solidarity with Ukraine has brought domestic operators together. They have jointly decided that people will be able to make calls to the Russian-invaded state for free, in response to data suggesting that the number of calls between the two countries has increased by up to 900 percent. Photo credit: Pixabay.

Brno, Feb 26 (BD) – In recent days, domestic operators recorded about 20 to 30 percent more calls due to the impending invasion of Russia. However, the dramatic increase did not occur until Wednesday, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack by the Russian armed forces on strategic targets in Ukraine.

Free calls also affect T-Mobile and virtual operators operating on its network. T-Mobile customers will not be charged for calls or SMS between Ukraine and Czech Republic. This change is effective immediately. T-Mobile customers will not be charged for calls or SMS between Ukraine and Czech Republic. This allows them to keep the best possible connection with their friends and family without having to worry about the cost.

Customers of the Czech and Slovak operators will be subject to the same conditions as if people were calling in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Calls to Ukrainian numbers are to be moving to the same category as calls within the European Union, as well as roaming from Ukraine. O2 Slovakia has also decided to include Ukraine in the EU zone, according to O2 spokeswoman Kateřina Mikšovská.

Advertisement

Trending City of Brno To Send Express Train To Vienna Airport

According to Vodafone spokesman Ondřej Luštinec, the number of calls from the Czech Republic to Ukraine on Wednesday increased by 900% compared to the previous day. “We want to help those who are trying to connect with their families and friends immediately,” he said.