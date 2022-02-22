













Brno Daily and Go Out are pleased to announce our new cooperation. Brno Daily now features Go Out portal events with an English-friendly program on our homepage. Photo credit: GoOut

Brno, Feb 22 (BD) – Brno Daily readers can find six upcoming English-friendly events on our homepage. The events mainly include concerts and other musical performances. Featured events contain links to GoOut, where you can order and buy tickets. The event section might not display correctly for readers who are using an adblocking extension on their browser.

GoOut will also provide tickets to Brno Daily readers in contests on Brno Daily’s social media. So stay tuned, stay safe, and stay social.

The new section is located under the main news section on Brno Daily homepage. Image: Brno Daily.

GoOut has provided listings of cultural events since September 1st, 2011, and has sold tickets since the spring of 2014. The website started in Prague, then expanded to Brno, Ostrava and Pilsen. GoOut now also operates in Slovakia, Poland and Germany.

As well as selling tickets, GoOut also produces a culture guide, helping people discover what is happening in their city. You can also follow your favourite artists or venues, and receive notifications when there is a new concert happening.

Photo credit: GoOut

They successfully work with over 5,000 promoters, including the National Gallery in Prague, the Moravian Gallery in Brno, the Bolek Polívka Theater, the Husa na provázku Theater, club Fléda, Sono Centrum, and the festivals Rock for People, Colors of Ostrava, Let it Roll and more.

GoOut Adjusts To Online Events With Covid

Since spring 2020, the culture online category has become a permanent part of the cultural overview, including online concerts, theatre performances and lectures.

In cooperation with Prague’s Councillor for Culture Hanka Třeštíková, GoOut introduced the nationwide project Vstupenky na NIC 2020/Nothing 2020 to support cultural institutions and artists. From April 1st to May 1st, 2020, it was possible to purchase tickets for non-existent performances via GoOut and thus support your favourite theatre, club, gallery or art group with a donation. More than 180 institutions participated in the project and their supporters supported them by buying more than 8,000 tickets for non-existent cultural experiences.

Photo credit: GoOut

In the autumn, the Nothing 2020 campaign was followed by Vstupenky na NĚCO 2020/Something 2020. During this campaign, cultural institutions prepared a special programme (such as theatre performances, film screenings, guided tours and discussions with artists) as a thank you to their supporters.