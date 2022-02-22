













A fleet of new trolleybuses will be delivered to Brno by Škoda Transportation Group in Plzen. The contract has been concluded for 10 Škoda 32Tr trolleybuses with an option for another 30 vehicles of the same type. The total value of the contract, including options, is CZK 472 million, and deliveries of trolleybuses will start at the beginning of 2023. Photo credit: Škoda Transportation

Brno, Feb 22 (BD) – “Brno has the widest trolleybus network in the Czech Republic and it is great that it is still following the path of development and modernization of this type of transport,” says Tanya Altmann, Senior Vice President For Bus Mobility Solutions at Škoda Transportation. “It is the perfect ecological public transport solution in a number of large cities around the world. I am so glad that up to 40 new Škoda cars will be added to the current 150 Škoda vehicles and we will help Brno continue the ecological trend. Trolleybus transport significantly helps cities to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, which are still produced in our traditional diesel buses.”

“Brno still holds a leading role in operating trolleybus transport among other cities,” said the mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková (ODS). “It is smart and environmentally friendly to support and develop this form of transport. I therefore welcome the news that we have succeeded in breaking the previous misfortune with tenders for new trolleybuses and that the major renewal of their fleet can continue. After 40 new articulated trolleybuses from last year and this year, the fleet will grow by 20 short partial trolleybuses next year, which will replace older cars from the late 1980s and 1990s.”

Some more photos of the new trolleybuses. Photo credit: Škoda Transportation

Škoda 32Tr trolleybuses are modern low-floor and air-conditioned cars, with additional battery drive, allowing a range of at least 10 kilometers without an overhead contact line. “We use this especially for lockouts and traffic restrictions, when trolleybuses do not have to be replaced by buses,” said Miloš Havránek, General Manager of the Brno Transport Company. “The selected section will run on battery power. In the first phase, we will purchase 10 cars, the next step will depend on our financial capabilities.” “