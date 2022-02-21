













Almost 107,000 new infections were detected in the Czech Republic last week, compared to about 160,000 a week earlier and almost 230,000 in the first week of February. On a week-on-week basis, the number of newly confirmed cases has fallen for 13 days in a row. Photo credit: Pixabay

Czech Republic, Feb 21 (BD) – On Sunday, the Czech Republic recorded the fewest new cases of Covid-19 in six weeks, with tests revealing 4,267 confirmed cases and 673 suspected reinfections, roughly half the number of cases compared the previous week, according to the Czech Ministry of Health, though fewer tests were carried out. The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 is also lower, with 3,127 infected people requiring hospital care on Sunday, according to the Ministry.