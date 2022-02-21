













Brno opened the Olympic Festival for the third time, this time at the Nová Zbrojovka complex in Brno-Židenice. Over 50,000 visitors passed through the doors in 17 days. Photo credit: Olympic festival Brno

Brno, Feb 21 (BD) – The Brno Olympic Festival attracted more than 50,000 visitors in 17 days, with the greatest public interest in bobsleigh, luge and curling.

The main idea of the Olympic Festival is to show children various winter sports and give them the opportunity to try them out. “Despite the difficult conditions and unfavourable forecasts that preceded the preparation of the festival, we believed that it was important for society to carry out this event. I would like to thank all the partners who have accompanied us. At the same time, we are already starting to think about the Olympic Festival for the Paris 2024 Olympics and we believe that it will take place without restrictions,” said Jiří Kejval, president of the Czech Olympic Committee.

8,253 children from 270 kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, as well as clubs and interest groups, registered for the special morning programs. Under the supervision of instructors, students tried three sports, learned more about Olympic values and met successful Olympians. “We were pleasantly surprised by the high level of interest from schools in the sports programs,” said Libor Varhaník, Vice-Chairman of the Czech Olympic Committee. “Dates were booked quickly and everyday more and more teachers called to see if they could still come. We know from their feedback that the children were very enthusiastic, many of them stood on ice skates for the very first time,”

“We managed to convey a unique Olympic atmosphere and, most importantly, many children and adults could try out the sports at the site.” said Jan Grolich, the Governor of the South Moravian Region. More than 70 athletes and famous personalities also participated in this event. Both athletes Zuzana Hejnová and Tomas Staněk believe that the festival helps to discover new talent. “We had friends here who started curling right after they tried it at the Olympic Park in Letná. So they are proof that this project works.”