













Strong winds kept firefighters busy in many parts of the country on Thursday, causing problems especially for transportation and energy systems, while hundreds of thousands of people were left without power. Photo credit: CHMI

Czech Republic, Feb 18 (BD) – Winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected in parts of the Plzen, Karlovy Vary and Ústí regions. Strong winds will be felt across the entire country, with gusts of up to 70 to 110 km/h.

The winds will start to strengthen on the evening of Friday, February 18th, first in Western Bohemia and northeastern Germany. On Saturday night this will spread to the rest of the country, except for parts of the east. The winds will temporarily weaken on Saturday night.

Photo credit: From HZS JMK Twitter account