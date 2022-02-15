In Brief: 23,201 People Tested Positive For Covid-19 On Monday, A Decrease of 10,000 From Last Week
Case numbers of Covid-19 are continuing to decline in the Czech Republic. On Monday, according to the Ministry of Health, laboratories detected 23,201 cases of coronavirus, which is around 10,000 fewer than one week ago. Photo credit: Freepik.
Brno, Feb 15 (BD) – 3,742 of the total number of positive cases were reinfections. The number of people in hospital fell to 3,705, from 3,852 last Monday.
Yesterday, 9,177 new infections were discovered in Brno, falling below the 10,000 mark for the first time since January 25th.