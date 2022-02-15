













One of the most visible symbols of the 1990s in Brno, the Moulin Rouge erotic nightclub, located at the corner of Slovákova and Kounicova, is currently being demolished. It will be replaced by a building with 36 apartments, built by the developer WinningPS of the Brno-based Winning Group. Photo credit: Sefora S. / BD.

Brno, Feb 15 (BD) – For more than two decades, the Moulin Rouge nightclub with its pink facade has been a landmark of the city, and the most famous centre of erotic entertainment in Brno. However, it closed permanently on February 1st, and is now being demolished ready for redevelopment.

The loggia building dates from the turn of the 20th century, and was originally a girls’ dormitory, but was opened as an erotic nightclub in 1994 by by businessman František Divoký. Another floor was added after 2000, replacing the building’s original roof.

Quoted by Ceska Televize, Ondřej Blaho of WinningPS said the building was not suitable for conversion into apartments due to its layout and structural condition. Instead, a new nine-floor building with 36 apartments will be built on the site of the corner building and the adjacent building, for completion in 2024. In addition to 36 apartments with between one and four bedrooms, the new building will also have underground parking and two commercial units.