In Brief: Martina Sáblíková Celebrates Bronze In 5km Speed-Skating Race
The Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková finished third in the 5000-metre race at the Beijing Olympics, giving the Czech Republic its second medal, following the snowboarding gold won on Tuesday by Ester Ledecká. Photo credit: Pixabay
Czech Republic, Feb 10 (BD) – Sáblíková became the most successful Czech Olympian in terms of number of medals at the Winter Olympics. With six medals, she shares the first place with cross-country skier Kateřina Neumann. In Beijing, she won the second medal for the Czech team after Tuesday's victory of Ester Ledecka, who defended her title in the parallel giant slalom on snowboard.