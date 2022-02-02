













Czech Education Minister Petr Gazdik entrusted the interim leadership of Mendel University in Brno to his predecessor Robert Plaga, an alumnus of the school. Photo: MENDELU archive.

Brno, Feb 2 (BD) – A new rector’s election now awaits the school.

Professor Vojtech Adam, who was expected to take over the rector duties after Danuse Nerudova, announced his resignation yesterday due to doubts over the quality of data in his research publications. See our article yesterday for more information: “Mendel University Rector Steps Down Due To Doubts Over Quality of Data In His Publications”.