













Preliminary registration for the Novavax protein vaccine in the Czech Republic will launch on Tuesday, February 1st. Photo credit: Freeepik.

Czech Republic, Jan 28 (BD) – People “can pre-register at http://crs.uzis.cz and express their interest!” said the Health Ministry on social media on Thursday.

Nuvaxovid is a vaccine designed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) in people aged 18 years and older. Nuvaxovid is given in two doses, usually in the upper arm muscle, and is applied three weeks apart.