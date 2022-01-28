In Brief: Preliminary Registration for Novavax Vaccine Opens
Preliminary registration for the Novavax protein vaccine in the Czech Republic will launch on Tuesday, February 1st. Photo credit: Freeepik.
Czech Republic, Jan 28 (BD) – People “can pre-register at http://crs.uzis.cz and express their interest!” said the Health Ministry on social media on Thursday.
Nuvaxovid is a vaccine designed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) in people aged 18 years and older. Nuvaxovid is given in two doses, usually in the upper arm muscle, and is applied three weeks apart.