  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Preliminary registration for the Novavax protein vaccine in the Czech Republic will launch on Tuesday, February 1st. Photo credit: Freeepik.

Czech Republic, Jan 28 (BD) – People “can pre-register at http://crs.uzis.cz and express their interest!” said the Health Ministry on social media on Thursday.

Nuvaxovid is a vaccine designed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) in people aged 18 years and older. Nuvaxovid is given in two doses, usually in the upper arm muscle, and is applied three weeks apart.

Top stories in your mailbox every morning.

https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/young-doctor-is-holding-hypodermic-syringe-with-vaccine-covid-cornavirus-medicine-credit-freepik-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/young-doctor-is-holding-hypodermic-syringe-with-vaccine-covid-cornavirus-medicine-credit-freepik-150x100.jpgBD StaffCzech Republic / WorldCoronavirus,Covid-19,Czech Republic,VaccinePreliminary registration for the Novavax protein vaccine in the Czech Republic will launch on Tuesday, February 1st. Photo credit: Freeepik.Czech Republic, Jan 28 (BD) – People “can pre-register at http://crs.uzis.cz and express their interest!” said the Health Ministry on social media on Thursday.Nuvaxovid is a vaccine designed to prevent...English News and Events in Brno