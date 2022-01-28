













The City of Brno announced last year that it wanted to arrange direct trains from Brno to Vienna Airport without a change at the Vienna main railway station. Brno City Councilor for Transport, Petr Kratochvíl (ODS), told Český Rozhlas Brno that the first trains could run this spring. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, Jan 28 (BD) – Negotiations for the connection are complex, involving many stakeholders, and with various logistical and technical details unresolved. Despite the complexity of the negotiations, Kratochvíl expects to see the first trains to run twice a day in April, one early in the morning and the other in the evening, to follow the departures and arrivals of planes. The goal of the City of Brno is for the trains to eventually run six times a day. Kratochvíl told Český Rozhlas that 500,000 people travel from South Moravia to Vienna airport each year.

Regardless of the launch of the regular connection, Brno City officials want to organise a first test trip in February, to show that such a connection is technically possible. A one-off private ride is tentatively scheduled for February 22nd, with a delegation from South Moravia and journalists on board.