













At a meeting yesterday, the government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala approved a change in the validity of the Covid-19 vaccination certificate, and several other updates to the current measures. Photo credit: vlada.cz

Czech Republic, Jan 27 (BD) – The validity of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate will be extended indefinitely when a person receives a booster dose. This change will take effect on February 15th. Certificates of those who have had two doses will be valid for 270 days. From January 31st, students at higher vocational schools (VOS) will need to undergo regular testing.

Vláda ČR dnes schválila další sadu opatření. Výběr toho nejdůležitějšího najdete zde. pic.twitter.com/tgRncGjyh4 — Chytrá karanténa (@ChytraKarantena) January 26, 2022

“The pandemic is developing according to the predictions which the government uses to make its decisions,” said Fiala on Wednesday. “We are continuing to monitor and evaluate the situation and the measures in force. Based on this, we have decided that no one who has had a positive PCR test in the last 30 days needs to be quarantined.” This measure enters into force on January 31st.

“We will be keeping all of our promises,” said Fiala in an interview with CNN Prima News this week. He also said that, depending on the development of omicron, “we could return to normal life in March.”