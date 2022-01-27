In Brief: D52 Closed Due To Accident Involving Seven Vehicles This Morning
An accident involving several vehicles (5 cars, a van, and a truck) was reported at 18.5. km on the D52 in the direction towards Brno this morning. The highway was closed for several hours at the site of the accident. Photo credit: HZS JMK.