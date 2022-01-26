













The Walt Disney Company has announced a massive expansion of their streaming service in 42 countries, including the Czech Republic. The Disney+ streaming platform launched in 2019, and in just two years has attracted 118 million monthly subscribers globally. Credit: Freepik

The full list of new countries where Disney+ will launch this summer includes Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

There is currently no information on country specific launch dates, prices or subscription plans.