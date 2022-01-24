Construction of a bridge overpass at the “I / 42 Brno – large city ring road Tomkovo náměstí and Rokytova” construction is continuing as scheduled, according to the Directorate of Roads and Motorways (ŘSD) on Friday. Photo credit: ŘSD Jihomoravský kraj.
Brno, Jan 24 (BD) – The estimated completion date for the construction of the outer city ring road is in 2024. The ring road will relieve the quantity of traffic in Brno city centre.
Take a look at these photos from the concreting of the overpass bridge deck, where 700 m2 of concrete was used. Photo credit: ŘSD Jihomoravský kraj.
