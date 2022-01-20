













Discounts on transportation for students and senior citizens will be reduced from the current 75 to 50% of the fare, the government decided among other things yesterday. This change will take effect in April. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Czech Republic, Jan 20 (BD) –Transport Minister Martin Kupka said that the discounts would remain in place, as motivation for people to use public transport, but reiterated that responsible state budget management is one of the top priorities of the new government.

“We will keep the fare discounts, but at the amount of 50%. We will set up the system so that travelling by trains and buses remains beneficial for people. At the same time, the system must be affordable for the state budget, the stabilisation of public finances and the end of debt remain our key commitment,” said Kupka.