













The modifications will transform parts of the existing complex into a wellness facility. Construction work should be finished around midyear of 2023. Photo credit: M. Schmerkova, MMB.

Brno, Jan 20 (BD) –The swimming pool at Kravi Hora is undergoing reconstruction to transform parts of the complex into a wellness centre, with the addition of saunas, jacuzzis, and cold pools. The area will also be renovated and expanded. “Despite Covid-19, the construction is progressing according to schedule, and unpredicted complications have been resolved in cooperation with the designers and the contractor,” said Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova.

Here are some project visualizations by Architekti DRNH :

The rough construction phase is now complete, with all vertical and horizontal load-bearing structures in place, including roofing. “In addition to the planned construction of the wellness centre, the city has also started building a new catering facility,” said Vankova. “During the works, it turned out that it would be difficult to connect the existing restaurant, which was in poor technical condition, to the new building. Windows are being installed, and work is finished on the roof, which is “green” with vegetation in the summer. Inside, work is being carried out on the wiring.”

