













A cold front will pass over the Czech Republic from the north this week. Up to 40 cm of snow could fall over the course of the week according to some forecasts. Photo credit: KB / Brno Daily.

Czech Republic, Jan 17 (BD) – Monday will be very windy. Gusts of wind will reach speeds of 55 to 70 km / h in lowlands and 90 and 110 km / h in the mountains. In areas over 800 metres above sea level, snow is expected to blow onto the road during the day causing danger for drivers (“sněhový jazyky”).

On Thursday and Friday, snow drifts are forecast by the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute in areas above 700 m above the sea level across the country.

According to Jitka Kučerová from the Brno branch of CHMI, South Moravia on Tuesday will see afternoon highs of 3 to 6 °C, and at night the temperature will fall to between 0 and -3 °C.

Wednesday will be slightly colder, with lowest night temperatures of +1 to -5°C, highest day temperatures of 0 to 4°C, with longer periods of sunshine occasionally around +6°C.

South Moravia on Thursday will see snowfall or rain mixed with snow, with lowest night temperatures 0 to -4 ° C and daytime highs of 0 to +4 ° C.

Sněžka (1,603m), the highest mountain in the Czech Republic, is currently reporting 35cm of snow. Up-to-date information on the level of snow at various locations in the Czech Republic can be found on the CHMI website.