  • 17
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

As of yesterday, January 10th, the Children’s Hospital on Černopolní has resumed full operation. Photo credit: FNM Brno archive.

This ends the restrictions on normal service in the Surgical and ENT departments, which have been in place since November 5th, 2021.

Top stories in your mailbox every morning.

https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/4693_7dd70feead.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/4693_7dd70feead-150x71.jpgBD StaffBrnoNewsBrno,HealthAs of yesterday, January 10th, the Children's Hospital on Černopolní has resumed full operation. Photo credit: FNM Brno archive.This ends the restrictions on normal service in the Surgical and ENT departments, which have been in place since November 5th, 2021.English News and Events in Brno