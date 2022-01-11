In Brief: Children’s Hospital Resumes Full Operation
As of yesterday, January 10th, the Children’s Hospital on Černopolní has resumed full operation. Photo credit: FNM Brno archive.
This ends the restrictions on normal service in the Surgical and ENT departments, which have been in place since November 5th, 2021.