













WHERE in Brno in January? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on what to do! Image: KAM v Brně/yvans

Brno, January 5 (BD) – Cold and rainy weather taking turns to make your January unpleasant? Well, the best thing to do is read this magazine and experience local culture! What’s going on in January? Look forward to premieres of plays and films, concerts and other entertainment. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section at the back of the magazine awaits you – as well as the best tips on what to do in your free time.

In WHERE you will also find a feature article, “Staré Brno”, with lots of photos from this interesting district of Brno. An interview with Jan Grolich, the Governor of the South Moravian Region, could be great practice if you are learning Czech.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.