













January in Brno will see lots of interesting public events, to welcome in the New Year. You can try out a new nature walk around the city, cheer on your favorite dogs at the Brno National Dog Show, entertain your kids with two workshop programs for children, or support Brno volleyball from the stands.

Brno, Jan 07 (BD) – A new nature trail dedicated to special trees has been laid out in the forests of Brno. You will find it near Babí lom, on the route of the existing trail. The route starts behind the forest nurseries near Vranov. 32 forest trees are now accompanied by information boards. The new nature trail is designed for all ages.

On January 8th and 9th, check out the Brno National Dog Show, and cheer on your favourite dogs from many different breeds, including terriers, hounds, dachshunds and lots of others. Alongside the exhibition, there will also be sales of breeding supplies and food for our four-legged friends.

If you are looking for something to do with your children, two Brno galleries are offering a mix of art, creativity and entertainment on Saturday. The Moravian Gallery in the Governor’s Palace is organizing a children’s workshop on the theme of the Three Kings, which will also be accompanied with singing. Fait Gallery is preparing a workshop, “From Red to Purple”, for children from 2 to 6 years, where they will get acquainted with the full range of color spectrum. At the same time, you have the last opportunity to visit the Stan Filek Registration exhibition, which ends on January 8th.

Brno volleyball starts the new year with two matches. Volleyball Brno will battle the Prague Lions on the court of the Sokol Brno stadion Kounicova, and Hráčky KP Brno will face Sokol Frýdek Místek at the stadium on Vodova in Královo pole. You can also visit the exhibition of EXIT laureates in the House of the Lords of Kunštát. The EXIT award, in existence since 2003, is an award for art school students from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, run by the UJEP Faculty of Art and Design in Ústí nad Labem.