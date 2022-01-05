













The QS World University Rankings, one of the most respected university rankings worldwide, has named Masaryk University as the 7th best university in the region, and the 2nd best in the Czech Republic. Credit: KB Brnodaily

Brno, Jan 05 (BD) – The QS World University Rankings assess the quality of universities worldwide, and produce a ranked list, including regional rankings. This year, Masaryk University was named as the 7th best university in the “Emerging Europe and Central Asia” region. Prague’s Charles University was ranked second in the list. Five Russian universities, two Polish, and one Estonian made up the top 10.